‘No Brainer’ reunites Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Quavo and Chance the Rapper

(CNN) — Get ready to add another song to your summer playlist.

Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Quavo and Chance the Rapper dropped another one Friday, “No Brainer.”

The track marks a musical reunion for the four artists who released their hit single, “I’m the One” last year.

Perfect for the lazy days of summer — and as the track’s title suggests — the lyrics to “No Brainer” don’t require much thought: “You stick out of the crowd, baby, it’s a no-brainer/It ain’t that hard to choose/Him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no-brainer/You got your mind unloose/Go hard and watch the sun rise/One night’ll change your whole life/Off top, drop-top, baby it’s a no-brainer.”

The video for the song features Khaled, his adorable son and the rest of the best-music makers hanging out on a film set.

