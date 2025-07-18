Nintendo released “Donkey Kong Bananza,” the beloved ape’s first brand new 3D platforming adventure in almost 20 years.

The new platformer was released on Nintendo’s newest console, the Nintendo Switch 2.

In the game, players embark on an adventure as Donkey Kong, who must find his way through a vast underground realm, exploring the world with his running, jumping and climbing skills.

Another feature highlighted in the new title is Donkey Kong’s strength being showcased through a variety of smashing abilities, which are also used to solve puzzles and find collectibles scattered throughout the realm.

The game also features Pauline, who has appeared on some of Donkey Kong’s earliest arcade platformers. In “Donkey Kong Bananza,” she plays an important ally to Donkey Kong, using her impressive singing talents to help give him power-ups and solve more puzzles.

Players can also do co-op with a second player controlling Pauline through each stage.

Critics have praised the game’s mechanics, challenges and story, with some calling it one of Nintendo’s best games to be released in several years.

“Donkey Kong Bananza” is available in stores and online now.

