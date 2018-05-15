Nintendo bringing NES Classic Edition back to stores in June

(WSVN) - Nintendo has announced that it’s bringing back two of its popular retro gaming consoles.

The NES Classic Edition was first released in 2016, and flew off store shelves. Its sequel, the Super Nintendo Classic Edition, was released a year later, and also saw a high demand.

Now the company says it is bringing back both game systems, returning them to store shelves June 29. They will both be available through the end of the year.

The NES Classic retails for $60 and comes pre-loaded with 30 vintage games, including “Super Mario Bros.” and the “Legend of Zelda.” The Super NES costs $80, and has 20 classic games including “Super Mario Kart” and “Donkey Kong Country.”

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

