Nintendo announces Switch Lite handheld console

(WSVN) - Nintendo has announced its newest Switch console called Switch Lite.

The device is designed to be played strictly in handheld mode, meaning it won’t be able to connect to your TV.

Nintendo says it’s smaller than the original Switch and no longer sports a kickstand.

The Switch Lite will come in three colors: yellow, gray and turquoise.

It retails at $199, compared to the $299 price tag on the original, and launches in stores on Sept. 20.

“Adding Nintendo Switch Lite to the lineup gives gamers more color and price point options,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “Now consumers can choose the system that best suits how they like to play their favorite Nintendo Switch games.”

The Switch Lite will only be able to play games that support Handheld mode.

Compatible games will have a special marking on the back of the box as well as in the Nintendo eShop.

