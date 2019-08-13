Nik Naks by Nash: Affordable sunglasses for every occasion

Summer in SoFlo means one of two things: A lot of rain or a whole lot of sunshine, and when the sun’s out, it’s time to shine. Let’s check out some sunglasses that are shaping up to be the next big thing.

You don’t need to throw shade when you’re this cool, and triangle sunglasses are here to keep you looking on point all summer long.

Tiffany Nash, always in style: “Triangle sunglasses add a hint of elegance to any outfit.”

Nik Naks by Nash is an online store specializing in trendy accessories that won’t break the bank, and they definitely know what’s hot.

Tiffany Nash: “If it’s trending, if it’s popping or popular, we have it.”

Celebs like Beyoncé, Gigi Hadid, Shay Mitchell and Rita Ora can’t get enough of the triangle look, and it’s not hard to see why.

Tiffany Nash: “They’re fun. They’re sexy. They’re trending. They’re in season. They’re in style. Everybody loves them. Everybody raves about them, brags about them.”

It’s hard not to brag when you’re feeling this fierce, and the best part about these frames is that they look good on everyone.

Tiffany Nash: “The triangle look fits any face, you know — shape or form. Whether or not your head is big, small or narrow, the triangle sunglasses are gonna be giving you the definition that you need.”

Triangle sunglasses are great for hitting the water or just lounging by the pool, but you can totally wear them out anywhere you go, and they add a nice pop of color to any outfit.

Veneda Alhassan, make a statement: “It’s so dope. Like, these sunglasses make a whole statement all by themselves. They’re very chic. They’re very light. There’s absolutely no weight to your face. It’s very, very comfortable.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Nik Naks by Nash

201 17th St. NW

Atlanta, GA 30363

770-309-8390

www.niknaksbynash.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.