NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden returns for second year

It gets dark early this time of year, but that just means more time to see one of South Florida’s coolest festival of lights.

It’s time to light up your life at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables.

Nannette Zapata, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: “Fairchild is an oasis in Miami. It’s exactly the kind of place you want to come.”

NightGarden at Fairchild is back for its second year.

Nannette Zapata: “It’s a symphony of lights. It is an awaking of the night time world in the tropics.”

The interactive light-up experience is now bigger and brighter.

Nannette Zapata: “What makes this one incredibly special is that it’s three times larger. We have so many new interactions and so many new installations, and it’s really quite extraordinary.”

From a light show that extends across a lake to a maze glowing with thousands of light up flowers that guests can walk through.

Nannette Zapata: “We have these beautiful shadow boxes that you spin around, and they create these shadows on the ground with lights.”

Take a walk under an 800-foot pergola where the lights seem to dance to the music, and stroll through the only living rain forest in the Continental U.S., and be sure to check out the snow that reflects off the very colorful lights.

Nannette Zapata: “You are going to walk through it and just be tickled by it.”

And don’t leave before you talk to the tree.

Kanye West: “That’s how I be rapping with the tree.”

Last year, this same shrub got into a rap battle with Kanye West.

Nannette Zapata: “The talking tree is really a talking tree. It is real-time. You can have a conversation with it.”

Lesley Kline, attendee: “I think the coolest thing are all of the plants incorporated with the lights, and you can still see them even if it’s dark.”

NightGarden is open from Nov. 15 until Jan. 11.

Ticket prices start at about $30 for adults.

Nannette Zapata: “You not only get this beautiful lighted experience, you get this beautiful garden that you walk through and you are completely immersed in.”

FOR MORE INFO:

NightGarden

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Road

Coral Gables, FL 33156

305-667-1651

www.thenightgarden.com/

