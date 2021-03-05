Night Owl Cookies unveils specialty cookies for 305 Day

(WSVN) - South Florida favorite Night Owl Cookies has unveiled some specialty cookies for 305 Day.

On Friday, the popular bakery showed off some Miami-inspired cookies, including the Cafecito Cookie, the Croqueta Cookie, the Jupiña Cookie and the Pasteli-Dough Cookie.

The Cafecito Cookie is infused with Perla Coffee and decorated with a cafecito cup filled with dulce de leche.

Night Owl’s Croqueta Cookie is filled with chocolate chips, stuffed with ham croquetas from Dos Croquetas and topped with sea salt.

One refreshing cookie is the Jupiña Cookie, and it comes with candied pineapples and glazed with the classic Jupiña soda.

Lastly, the Pasteli-Dough Cookie is stuffed with cream cheese and guava marmalade paired with the bakery’s signature cookie dough.

Customers can get all four Miami-inspired cookies as part of a limited edition box called the Miami Series. The box costs around $20, and they are only available on Friday.

