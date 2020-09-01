Niecy Nash marries singer Jessica Betts

Actress Niecy Nash stunned fans on Monday when she announced a surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts. Credit: Getty Images

(CNN) — Actress Niecy Nash shared some happy news on Monday, announcing she is now married to singer Jessica Betts.

Nash, 50, posted a photo with her bride to Instagram and Twitter with a caption sharing her new married named, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts” and the hashtag #LoveWins.”

In the photo, the happy couple, both dressed in white, joyously hold hands at an outdoor wedding ceremony. Nash wore a white lace gown, while Betts dressed in a cream suit with no jacket.

“I got a whole Wife @niecynash1 #Bestofbothworlds #LoveWins,” Betts captioned in her own post celebrating their new nuptials.

The actress, known for her performances in the television shows “Reno 911” and “Claws,” also posted another photo to her Instagram story, captioned “#PlotTwist” with a rainbow emoji.

It is unclear when the wedding ceremony took place.

