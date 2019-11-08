Nicole Scherzinger pleads for hit-and-run driver who killed her cousin to come forward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nicole Scherzinger is pleading for the person who struck and killed her cousin in Fort Lauderdale to come forward.

John Frederick III was struck as he crossed the intersection at Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 26.

Rescue officials pronounced the 35-year-old dead at the scene.

Scherzinger said Frederick was lovingly called “John Boy” by family members.

The Masked Singer judge spoke to 7News over the phone on Friday to plea for her cousin’s killer to turn themselves in.

“I couldn’t believe how somebody could hit another person, who is alone, and just leave them there to die,” Scherzinger said. “Look, I’m sure it was an accident but it’s just inhumane. It’s just not right.”

Detectives said they are searching for a silver Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage.

Scherzinger said they grew up together in Hawaii and that is where Frederick fell in love with the ocean.

His appreciation for the ocean led him to move to Fort Lauderdale and on his free time, Scherzinger said he would clean up trash on the beach.

The former Pussycat Doll singer and television personality said she is willing to triple the Crime Stoppers’ reward offered for information leading to the driver’s arrest.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $9,000 reward.

