Nicole Henry to perform free concert in Miami Beach for International Jazz Day

Got any plans for the weekend? Don’t stress. We’re hooking you up with something that’s easy on your wallet and your ears. Local songstress Nicole Henry is bringing her smooth sound to the Artscape Concert Series on South Beach. It’s gonna be fine, funky and free.

Jazz will fill the air Sunday when Nicole Henry and her group take the South Beach stage.

Nicole Henry: “I’ll have a four-piece band, piano, bass, drums, guitar and myself, and we’ll have a great show outside.”

The show takes place in Collins Park, right outside the Bass Art Museum.

Nicole Henry: “The weather’s perfect. It’s a beautiful setting, so I’m looking forward to it.”

The folks putting on the concert know Nicole’s talents will be on full display.

Ray Breslin, president, Collins Park Neighborhood Association: “She is a great jazz singer, blues singer. She’s a favorite of Miami Beach. A lot of people are gonna come out to see her because it’s free.”

The gig is Nicole’s way of honoring the music she loves.

Nicole Henry: “In 2011, the United Nations created the International Jazz Day, which happens on April 30. It’s absolutely an honor to be a part of it, particularly here in Miami Beach, my home.”

The concert’s also a way of celebrating the Magic City.

Nicole Henry: “And I think it’s great that the city creates this event, so that people can enjoy themselves for all ages.”

The concert is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Artscape Concert Series

Collins Park

2100 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

http://www.mbartsandculture.org/event/artscape-concert-series-presents-nicole-henry-international-jazz-day/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.