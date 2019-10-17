Nicki Minaj totally made up the story about collaborating with Adele

The "Monster" rapper told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that she was working with Adele on a song, adding that she was super excited about the two hooking up.

(CNN) — Nicki Minaj has some imagination. After saying she was collaborating on a song and a video with Adele, it turns out she made the whole thing up.

“Adele made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone that I’m working with her,” Minaj said. “And that we already shot a video. And it’s an epic song! Ahh!”

After fans went nuts on social media, she took it back.

“Omg guys,” Minaj tweeted Wednesday with laughing emojis, “I thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic.”

She then joked she needed to hire someone in London to go steal some files from Adele’s studio in order to make the song happen.

Fans weren’t having it, with one even joking she was calling the police.

This comes after Minaj announced in September she was retiring from music.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” she wrote in a now deleted tweet. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, (X) in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

Guess that’s not to be believed either.

