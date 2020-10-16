Nicki Minaj reveals gender of her newborn baby

(CNN) — Congratulations have been pouring in following the birth of Nicki Minaj’s first child, and she used the love to share some news.

The rapper, who revealed in July that she and and her husband Kenneth Petty were expecting, shared photos of some of the notes she’s received from a few of her famous friends.

While thanking folks like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West on her verified Instagram account, Minaj also shared that she had given birth to a boy.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” the caption on the photos read. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

In October 2019, Minaj also used Instagram to announce that she and Perry had tied the knot with a video featuring some wedding paraphernalia.

“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” the caption read on her post, indicating her new legal name.

