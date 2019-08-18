Nicki Minaj fuels marriage rumors, assumes boyfriend’s last name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj may be a married woman.

She recently teased her followers by changing her twitter name to Mrs. Petty taking her boyfriend Kenneth Petty’s last name.

Minaj, however, has not responded to rumors of them being married.

The rapper revealed that she and her beau obtained a marriage license less than a month ago that dictates they need to be married within 90 days, otherwise they would need to obtain another license, so the nuptials should be soon.

