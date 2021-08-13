We’re used to hearing about superheroes saving the day, but sometimes heroes come in small, furry, totally adorable sizes. The Paw Patrol is reporting for duty on the big screen, and Deco’s howling along with the superstar voice cast.

Trailer voiceover: “Our fate is in their paws.”

Tyler Perry (as Gus, voice): “A dog?!”

Iain Armitage (as Chase, voice): “Actually, sir, I’m a puppy.”

Have no fear, the Paw Patrol is here — and they’re ready to save the day and make any “ruff” situation a little cuter.

“Paw Patrol: The Movie” is based on the animated Nickelodeon series. This time around, the pups are heading to a different city to stop the mayor from causing chaos.

Marsai Martin (as Liberty, voice): “We need your help. Humdinger is going to destroy Adventure City.”

Iain Armitage and Marsai Martin voice Chase and Liberty, the movie’s top dogs. Chase is a police pup, and Liberty’s the one that calls the team in for help.

Iain Armitage: “He’s a really good pup. He’s strong, he’s funny, he’s smart, and he’s quick. I hope I’m as brave as him, and I hope I help people like he does, because he’s pretty awesome.”

Marsai Martin: “She is also a very big fan of the Paw Patrol, so when she finally gets to meets them, it’s like she already just wants to be a part of whatever they’re doing.”

Speaking of cool canines, Kim Kardashian is unleashing her talents as a poodle named Delores.

Kim Kardashian: “I think Delores is so unique and so bougie and so feminine and so not adventurous like the Paw Patrol is, and I think that it’s fun to see that on the big screen.”

Kim’s totally scoring major brownie points with her kids.

Kim Kardashian: “My kids love Paw Patrol, so they are so excited, and that just makes me happy.”

Sure, “Paw Patrol” is mainly about dogs, but there are human characters in it, too, and that means major star power, including Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel.

Tyler Perry(as Gus, voice): “Oh thank you, thank you, thank you. The rescue team is here!”

Jimmy Kimmel (as Marty Muckraker): “Ooh, yikes!”

And like just like Kim K, these guys are hoping their sons are impressed.

Jimmy Kimmel: “My son is nonstop Paw Patrol. I’m hopeful this will make me a big shot, at least for a couple of days.”)

Tyler Perry: “‘Paw Patrol, Paw Patrol, be there on the double,’ so I know it very well, and he loves it so much, so that’s the reason I had said yes. I really wanted to be part of something that he could appreciate.”

Will Brisbin (as Ryder voice): “This is what we do. No city’s too big, no pup’s too small.”

“Paw Patrol: The Movie” rolls over into theaters on Friday, Aug. 20.

