Nickelodeon to create ‘Baby Shark’ TV show

(WSVN) - “Baby Shark” is coming to the small screen.

Nickelodeon has announced that they are partnering with Pinkfong, the brand behind “Baby Shark,” to produce an animated series based on the song.

The song became a phenomenon after a music video was posted to YouTube.

The video and song spread like wildfire, and the video has since become the ninth most-watched video on YouTube with 2.9 billion views.

“Baby Shark has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it’s no surprise it’s one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever,” said Ramsey Naito, the Executive Vice President of Nickelodeon Animation. “At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon.”

Nickelodeon has not said when the show will air.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.