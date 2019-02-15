Nickelodeon is bringing back ‘All That’ with Kenan Thompson as executive producer

(WSVN) - 90’s babies, rejoice! Nickelodeon is bringing back a beloved classic.

According to Variety, the sketch comedy show “All That” is making a comeback this summer.

The series, which resembled a version of Saturday Night Live for young teens first premiered in 1994 before its end in 2005.

Original cast member and SNL star Kenan Thompson has been brought on as the show’s executive producer.

According to Deadline, the network is also reviving the anthology series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” as a mini series this October.

