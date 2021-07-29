Listening to music in your car or the shower is one thing, but there’s nothing like hearing your favorite tunes live. After a year of no concerts, artists are lining up to hit the road. Shania Twain and Nick Lachey talk about making new music, meeting fans, and best of all, getting back on stage.

Concerts are making a comeback, and artists can’t wait to be back on stage performing live, connecting with fans.

Brian Kelley: “We love touring. We love doing what we feel like we’re called to do: throw big parties and entertain people and live out these songs together.”

Nick Lachey: “You do it so long, it becomes a part of you, and to not be able to do it just feels really, really, really bizarre, so we’re all very excited to be back on the road here shortly.”

Some have new music, like Fox’s “The Masked Singer” winner and 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey.

Nick Lachey: “We’re also doing an album of remixes of our old classic hits, so all this will culminate in a new EP. It’s going to come out later this fall, of all new music, so we’re just excited to, first of all, have new product to give to our fans, and we’re super excited about the new music.”

Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line released his first solo album and soon reunites with Tyler Hubbard to hit the road.

Brian Kelley: “We played our first show back at Tailgates N’ Tallboys Festival, and it was 13,000 people. Absolutely big old party, slammed to the walls, and that was a tease, because we have to wait until, I think, September till our tour starts.”

And country singer Shania Twain is ready to resume that residency in Las Vegas. “Let’s Go!” returns in December with additional dates in February 2022.

Shania Twain: “I didn’t get enough of the show. It was so cut off short. I can’t wait to get back and just carry on.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.