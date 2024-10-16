(WSVN) - A disturbing beam of light sent pop star Nick Jonas and his brothers scrambling off stage during a concert in the Czech Republic.

A laser pointed at the performer during a Jonas Brothers concert in Prague caused the singer to run off stage.

Jonas, 32, has been in the spotlight since 2005 as part of the group he formed with his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Jonas went solo in 2013 and found success with songs like “Right Now.”

He eventually reunited with his siblings. This year they’re on a world tour called “Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.”

The singer-songwriter hit the stage Tuesday at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic. Right in the middle of the show, he appeared to freak out and ran off the stage to take cover.

While Jonas was performing, a red laser beam hit his forehead.

A spokesperson for the O2 Arena issued a statement that reads in part:

“We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer. The organizing service responded to this fact. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance.”

The members of Green Day were rushed off the stage for safety reasons as well back in September, when a drone was spotted over Detroit’s Comerica Park. After a brief delay, they continued their show.

Back in August, three of Taylor Swift’s shows in Austria were canceled due to a terror threat. On social media, Swift said it filled her with a new sense of fear — not only for her safety, but also her fans.

Jonas’ brothers also ran off stage on Tuesday. There was a 10-minute delay before security could find the culprit. The show eventually went on.

