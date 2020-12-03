Nick Carter opens up about new solo album, supporting children’s nonprofit

We can’t sing, but maybe with advice from a professional pop star, we could do it. Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys is spilling the tea with Deco. He talks new music, a cause he’s passionate about, and one music video of theirs he isn’t feeling any ’90’s nostalgia for — at all.

Nick Carter is keeping busy during quarantine.

Nick Carter: “Changing diapers, bottles, feeding kids.”

But the Backstreet Boy turned family man…

Nick Carter: “What the heck is ‘tootie ta?'”

Alex Miranda: “I don’t know if I want to know.”

Is hitting the studio again!

Nick Carter: “I’ve been recording a solo album. We always say ‘albums.’ I’m just recording music. We’ll see what happens with it.”

Quit playing games with our hearts, Nick!

All right, well, whatever it’s gonna be, he told me he wants it out, soon.

Nick Carter: “Around Christmastime, and have a song ready to launch on Spotify, on iTunes.”

But if not, he’s got good reason.

Alex Miranda: “What is it that you’ve learned about yourself now that you’ve just had all this time that you’ve never had in your career, really?”

Nick Carter: “It’s really not about me anymore.”

Nick has been supporting Cure 4 the Kids Foundation. The Nevada nonprofit fights childhood disease, with treatment and research.

For Nick, this is personal.

Nick Carter: “I’ve had family members pass away from cancer in the past, and now that I’m a father and I have children, I’m trying to think of ways that I can raise awareness.”

Fresh off the 2018 banger “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” Nick’s been doing a lot of reflecting in 2020.

Alex Miranda: “Favorite music video, least favorite music video.”

Nick Carter: “I pulled up ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and let my son watch it, and as we’re watching it, Mommy is like, ‘You know that’s Daddy, right?’ And he’s looking at me like, and he’s, like, looking back at me.”

Adorable! But Nick isn’t looking back much on one of their biggest hits.

Nick Carter: “‘Drowning.’ I don’t know. It was just not that good of a video.”

Sure it was! And, as far as hopes for even more Backstreet in the future…

Nick Carter: “Once everything comes back, hopefully we’ll be able to perform again.”

