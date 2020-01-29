NFL fans give thumbs up to Super Bowl Experience in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s “fandemonium” at the Miami Beach Convention Center, as football enthusiasts have been flocking this week to take part in an immersive foray into all things NFL and Super Bowl.

7News cameras captured attendees of all ages checking out the fan gallery at the Super Bowl Experience, Wednesday evening.

Fans were all decked out in T-shirts and jerseys representing their favorite teams, four days before the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to come face to face at Hard Rock Stadium.

“It’s been wonderful. We didn’t think it was going to be this much stuff, but it’s actually very entertaining,” said a woman.

Fans are putting aside their differences, all for the love of the sport.

“Cool town, man, cool town,” said a man.

“Specially since our boys are in it,” a woman next to him added.

The Super Bowl Experience is the one place people can live out their football passion — like running a 40-yard dash and doing the vertical jump.

Meanwhile, the stars were out and about in the Magic City.

Hall of Famer Michael Strahan celebrated the launch of a limited edition capsule collection in honor of the NFL’s 100th season.

“Being here at Super Bowl 54, and to be able to come in here and see people shopping and to be around this environment with our own line is really special,” said Strahan.

With the Super Bowl four days away, Strahan had a little advice for the players.

“Relax. Enjoy it. Just enjoy it right now,” he said. “Practices and all those things, you can become too tense, and when you become too tense, you don’t perform the way you perform.”

Hours earlier, employees were hard at work sewing the Super Bowl game balls.

An employee said she feels no added pressure knowing where these balls will be used.

“It’s awesome. It’s the best feeling ever,” she said.

Fans can watch pros making footballs from start to finish.

The Wilson crew even created a 7News football befitting the official Super Bowl station in Miami.

NFL officials said there’s a reason they keep coming back to South Florida, where the big game has been hosted 11 times, the most in NFL history.

“They know how to do this. They have an experienced team, the Super Bowl Host Committee,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, “and we believe we’ll be back here many times going into the future. It’s just a great spot for the Super Bowl.”

As for the fans, they said it’s also a fun time at the Super Bowl Experience.

“It’s amazing: the lights, the technology. The staff has been great,” said a woman.​

The Super Bowl Experience will be open thru Saturday. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.