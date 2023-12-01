(WSVN) - The future of television is upon us, and it’s called NEXTGEN TV.

So what’s NEXTGEN TV?

It delivers crystal-clear video to viewers who use an antenna for free local channels.

On Dec. 4, WSVN viewers who are watching the station through an over-the-air antenna are in for an exciting change.

NEXTGEN TV is an interactive experience that will give viewers the highest quality audio and video.

4K HDR ultra high-definition video and movie theater quality sound will have you watching your favorite WSVN programming with every pixel perfect and every sound heard clearly.

Viewers can also use a new enhanced TV guide feature and receive personalized television recommendations.

Many television sets are already set up for NEXTGEN TV.

Viewers who don’t have a NEXTGEN TV may still watch WSVN programming on their current TVs with the same antenna they use.

For viewers who use an antenna or converter box, all they need to do is re-scan their TV sets on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

Those watching WSVN through cable, satellite or streaming service are already set up and do not need to do anything when the station makes the switch.

If you are looking to buy a NEXTGEN TV, just look for the logo on the box.

For more information about NEXTGEN TV, click here.

