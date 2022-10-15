It’s not one of their treatments, but at the Conrad Hotel, you might be tickled pink. They’re turning their new Fort Lauderdale spa suite into a pink wonderland escape. Well, wonder no more.

The Conrad Hotel in Fort Lauderdale wants you to think pink in October.

Nella Shope: “One of the things we’re doing here for Breast Cancer Awareness Month is welcoming guests to our newly designed spa suite. What that is, is a great opportunity for a group of friends, family, anyone you’d like, to get together to be able to have treatments together.”

They even have two pink-themed spa treatments to suit your fancy, like the Pink Healer massage and the Pink Recharge facial.

Nella Shope: “The Pink Healer massage heals the mind body and muscles, while hydrating the skin. The Pink Recharge facial leaves you feeling toned, tightened and refreshed. Honestly, it makes you feel fantastic.”

Even enjoy some bites and drinks while you wait for your turn at the massage table.

Nella Shope: “Guests can order anything from our culinary creations throughout the resort, and we can certainly customize the menu with our chef to make sure that it’s tailored to your event and to your taste.”

Besides giving you a little R and R time, it’s also doing a little good for someone else.

Nella Shope: “A core of our values goes back to giving back to the community that we live in, being a Hilton Hotel, and so, part of our proceeds for this month, anything you book at the spa suite, will be donated to two foundations: the Miami Cancer Institute as well as Dolphins Challenge Cancer.”

Spa guest: “The experience was great. I loved how it was very personalized and very private. I loved how my skin felt after. I didn’t want to leave, and I loved how I was able to give back to the community and help breast cancer awareness.”

You can get together with three of your besties, or really make it a party and have up to 12 guests.

Nella Shope: “Everybody is able to book here at the spa suite. We can celebrate the most simple occasions, like friends getting together, even a group of guys — we have a man cave package — or you’re celebrating something big, maybe a bridal shower, maybe a bachelorette party.”

Packages start at $245 per person, but you better hurry if you want to jump aboard the pink train.

Nella Shope: “The pink treatments are only available for the month of October, so call your girlfriends, book fast, because the treatments will go away soon.”

For More Info:

Conrad Hotel in Fort Lauderdale

551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 414-5100

hilton.com

