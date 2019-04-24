Newest ‘Empire’ episode will be the first time 2 African American men marry on TV

It’s a big night on “Empire.” Jamal is finally marrying his boyfriend, and the actor who plays him, Jussie Smollett, may be making his final appearance on the show.

Jussie Smollett (as Jamal Lyon): “We will stand together as living proof that love can transform the world.”

Look who’s working on their vows!

Jamal and Kai are taking their relationship to the next level.

Gabourey Sidibe (as Becky): “I now pronounce you husband and husband.”

Toby Onwumere, actor: “We’ve had weddings before, but we haven’t had anything quite like this, so it’s special.”

The episode is groundbreaking. It’s the first time two African American men have been married on television.

Toby Onwumere: “One of the most beautiful things about this art form is its reach, and people find their similarities with the people in ‘Empire,’ whether it’s through the music, whether it’s through the drama or the love.”

Guest star Toby Onwumere plays the boyfriend/hubbie of Jussie Smollett’s character, Jamal.

He is proud to be part of a series that is always pushing boundaries.

Toby Onwumere: “It really is an honor because ‘Empire’ itself is something that will go in the history books as a formidable show, and to have a moment in a formidable show is beyond anything I could have dreamt.”

Jussie Smollett (as Jamal Lyon): “I’m not nervous.”

Well, maybe you should be!

After Jussie was accused of faking an attack on himself, the show wrote him off of the last two episodes of the season, so he may not come back from his honeymoon with Kai.

That’s the real cliffhanger!

Toby Onwumere: “We’re a really close-knit family. This is kind of like family business. We’re all supportive of one another, and we’re supporting each other, and so we’re trying to all take time to ourselves.”

Terrence Howard (as Lucious Lyon): “Let’s get you married, OK?”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “Yeah, so let’s hurry up.”

The “Empire” wedding is tonight at 8 p.m., right after Deco, and it won’t be Jussie’s last episode if his co-stars have anything to say about it.

Deadline got hold of a letter Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard and other stars sent to the network, demanding they bring Jussie back this fall.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.