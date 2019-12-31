New Year’s splash: Atlantic Hotel hosts 5th Polar Bear Plunge and Brunch

After the orange rises, the ball drops and 2020 begins, you need some new plans — so why not dive into the new decade? Literally!

Want to beat that New Year’s hangover? Head on over to the Atlantic Hotel & Spa in Fort Lauderdale for their Fifth Annual Polar Bear Plunge and Brunch.

Steven Dapuzzo, Atlantic Hotel & Spa: “The Polar Bear Plunge is our way to celebrate New Year’s with a splash.”

Don’t worry about what to wear, because pretty much anything will do.

Steven Dapuzzo: “We’ve had guests come from a big night out staggering in with tuxedos and gowns, to people starting the day fresh with a bathing suit.”

The plunge takes place across the street from the hotel by Tower 11 on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Steven Dapuzzo: “We meet at exactly at 11 a.m. The horn will blow, and we go straight into the water.”

After your dip in the not-so-frigid water, head across the street and warm up in a robe.

From there, it’s up to the hotel spa for a quick change, then a well-earned brunch at the Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery.

Steven Dapuzzo: “The brunch menu is spectacular. There’s eggs Benedict, banana Foster French toast, which is to die for, and of course, we have to have bottomless bloodys and mimosas.”

Lauren, customer: “Oh, it’s great to come back in and fill our stomachs after drinking all night and cooling off outside, so it’ll be a good time.”

So literally jump into 2020 with the Polar Bear Plunge and Brunch.

Steven Dapuzzo: “Taking the plunge is an opportunity to really start the year fresh. It may not be cold out there, but we still take advantage of the beautiful blue water we have.”

