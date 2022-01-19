New year, new me. Sorry, I mean new trends!

Makeup is stepping away from its usual trends.

In fact, there’s a whole new approach to fun and glam looks inspired by your favorite celebs.

When it comes to makeup trends, we can always turn to celebs for some inspiration.

Recreating the looks are easier than you think.

Local Miami makeup artist Laura Gomez shows us how.

Laura Gomez: “I’ve been a makeup artist for three years now. I personally love playing with trends because it’s a good way to test out different things and seeing if they look nice. The three trends we’re going to go over today are the jeweled eyeliner, a soft lifted brow and the third one is a kitten eye.”

These looks have been spotted on the hottest names in pop culture, like Dua Lipa, Awkwafina and Sophia Richie.

Laura Gomez: “I think these makeup trends are really popular right now because a lot of people want more of that natural look. It looks a little bit more soft. A lot of people are into shows like ‘Euphoria,’ where you have those cool colors and the cool jewels. This is just a way to make it a wearable look.”

Kicking off the natural trend, we’re changing up our brow game.

Laura Gomez: “The first look that we’re going to go for is a soft lifted brow. Usually you see an opaque painted-on brow, but now it’s more of a soft laminated look.”

Laura says the key to this look is to focus more on the upper part of the brow, filling in any sparse areas with a felt tip brow pen to keep it looking natural and setting them with a brow gel, combing them upwards.

Laura Gomez: “Now with this kitten eye, we’re going to do a smudged look and not be as defined. A couple of years back, everyone liked the defined line. Now we’re doing a smoky look.”

The trick to this look is by creating depth in the folds of your eye, then a soft line with an angled brush and dark shadow, and blending often to keep the line from being too crisp.

Laura Gomez: “I personally love playing with jewels, and I think, for this year, when we’re going to play with jewels, I’ve seen a lot of mattes, a lot of neutrals when you start playing with things like that. Normally, we used to do a lot of shimmer, and now since I said we’re reverting more towards a natural look, the jewels are just a nice way to kind of make it pop without it being too overpowering.”

For the jeweled liner, Laura says you can do any eyeshadow look you’re comfortable with, then go in with a gel liner to create a winged effect.

The trick to nailing this look is using rhinestones that already have adhesive and adding them along the line you’ve created.

Makeup Volunteer: “What I like about this makeup look is it’s versatility, the fact that it could be glammed up and glammed down. I would wear this look out on a date or wear it to brunch with the girls.”

