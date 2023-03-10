More than 30 years after “White Men Can’t Jump,” Woody Harrelson is back in another basketball comedy

The new movie “Champions,” Harrelson is courting disaster after he’s ejected from the NBA coaching game.

And things just get worse from there until he gets a shot at reedeming himself.

Director Bobby Farrelly recruited basketball players from the Special Olympics and other groups like Best Buddies.

Bobby Farrelly: “I just tried to get them really to play a version of themselves, and they know how to play themselves. So that, that was the main thing.”

Best Buddies founder Anthony Shriver loved the idea of using folks with special needs.

Anthony Shriver: “I’m glad to have them on the big screen and showcase all their ability … it’s great for best buddies. It’s great for special need athletes. It’s great for people with special needs. To celebrate them.”

Woody’s happy with the way the movie turned out too, since he recommended Bobby for the directing job.

Woody Harrelson: “I don’t know how anyone else could have done this movie, everything he had to accomplish just in terms of the massive workload on a daily basis.”

