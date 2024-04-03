(WSVN) - A newly released video shared by Misa Hylton, the mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ two sons, Justin and Christian, has brought to light the dramatic moments of a Department of Homeland Security raid on the music mogul‘s estate.

The edited video, posted on Hylton’s Instagram account on Tuesday, shows armored vehicles carrying federal investigators in tactical gear as they escort her sons out of Combs’ property during an investigation into sex trafficking allegations. The edited footage also showed firearms being pointed at Hylton’s sons as they were being detained.

“Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed??” she wrote.

Hylton claimed excessive force was used when detaining her Justin and Christian.

“The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable,” Hylton wrote. “If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression.”

This incident happened last week, but it is unclear if this occurred at Combs’ Miami Beach or Los Angeles residence.

Hylton announced she hired Jeffrey Lichtman, an attorney with a track record of representing high-profile clients who included cartel lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and John Gotti Jr., to investigate the conduct of the federal agents involved.

As the investigation continues, Combs has not been charged with a crime and has denied any and all allegations against him.

