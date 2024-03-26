Will Smith and Martin Lawrence teamed up in South Florida a few weeks ago to film their latest movie, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” and now fans are getting a sneak peek at what’s in store.

In the latest installment of the action-packed franchise, Miami’s finest are back in their element, delivering edge-of-your-seat thrills and heart-pounding action. But this time, there’s a twist — the Bad Boys find themselves on the run as they navigate a dangerous world where nothing is as it seems.

Scenes from “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” were filmed in various locations between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, showcasing the vibrant backdrop of South Florida’s iconic landscapes and urban settings.

Fans can test their keen eyes as they spot familiar places when the movie hits theaters on June 7.

