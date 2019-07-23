New ‘Sun Stories’ art installation opens in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A new, colorful art installation will have selfie lovers flocking to Coral Gables for the perfect picture.

Known as “Sun Stories,” the installation puts together a collection of multi-colored letters over Giralda Plaza.

The city chose Miami-based artist Jessy Nite for the installation. Nite was one of 36 artists competing for the chance to create the structure.

The artist wants visitors to pay attention to how the shadows and light interact with objects in the street.

The “Sun Stories” installation will be up all summer.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.