(WSVN) - Henry Selick, maker of “Coraline” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” returns with a new spooky stop-motion animated film co-written with Jordan Peele.

Set to be released on October 28 on Netflix, this movie will be out just in time for Halloween.

“Wendell and Wild” revolves around a demonic duo who enlists the help of a young girl to get them out of hell.

The title characters, a pair of demon brothers, are voiced by Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

