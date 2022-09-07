(WSVN) - Henry Selick, maker of “Coraline” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” returns with a new spooky stop-motion animated film co-written with Jordan Peele.

Set to be released on October 28 on Netflix, this movie will be out just in time for Halloween.

“Wendell and Wild” revolves around a demonic duo who enlists the help of a young girl to get them out of hell.

The title characters, a pair of demon brothers, are voiced by Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox