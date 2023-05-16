Get ready to get your feet and mouth moving at So-Flo’s new spot.

Calle Dragones is now open at Calle Ocho, and they promise to open up your inner dragon, cabaret style.

Loosen up those hips and get a flavor of Cuba.

Luis Pous/chef and creator of Calle Dragones: “Welcome to Calle Dragones in Calle Ocho where the party will never end.”

Channeling tropicana vibes is key.

Luis Pous: “My idea was to bring the glamorous times of Havana, with all the nightclubs, all the bars and all the restaurants, and what Cuba would’ve been today. We have different entertainment every night. We’re not just a cabaret or just a restaurant. We are a combination.”

This lively new restaurant is all decked out with fancy decor and fancy moves.

Luis Pous: “For tonight, it’s a Spanish fiesta.”

Luis Pous: “We have a flamenco singer, very energetic. He will sing flamenco music but he will also do a little salsa mix, and we have dancers with all the dress and everything, very colorful, very fun. I want them to feel what Cuba used to be, the glamorous time . I want them to feel the music, the energy and the food, the flavor.”

There’s certainly a lot of flavor in chef’s Asian-latin fusion dishes.

Luis Pous: “Calle Dragones is a street in Havana where the barrio Chino is located. The background is French, a little bit of Asian, a little bit Spaniard, so the influence on the menu is from all those regions.”

From exotic drinks to Korean short ribs with mojo to lechon fried rice, sharing is caring with these very shareable plates.

Mildred Valdes: “I shared it with all my girlfriends, yes. We had a great time, and we were able to try a little bit of everything. I love this place. We really needed something like this. Super classy. Elegant. The food is amazing. The singing is great. It’s a guaranteed great time.”

Luis Pous: “I want people to enjoy the dinner here. Enjoy all the beautiful dishes and drinks that we do. But we also want them to dance. So I encourage people to have a beautiful dinner and by the end of the night, I want them to dance.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.