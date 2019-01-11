New software can be used to track shared Netflix accounts

If you are one of those who use someone else’s Netflix account to binge your favorite shows, you may be in trouble.

According to Fox News, software specialist Synamedia has developed a new technology that it says can track down users who share accounts and passwords for streaming services like Netflix.

The firm, based in the United Kingdom, showed off the software at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The software would combat “the rapid rise in account sharing between friends and families, turning it instead into a new revenue-generating opportunity for operators.”

“It uses AI, machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify, monitor and analyze credentials sharing activity across consumer accounts,” the company said in a statement.

Citing statistics from research firm Magid, Synamedia said 26 percent of millennials share passwords for video streaming services.

It is unclear how or if Netflix would use the service.

