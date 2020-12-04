New series about slain Tejano singer Selena debuts on Netflix

It has been 25 years since Latin singer Selena was murdered, but her legacy lives on through her music and fans. There’s a new show that’s bringing her story to a new generation. Deco’s hitting the high notes with the cast of “Selena: The Series.”

The queen of Tejano music reigns supreme in “Selena: The Series.” The new Netflix show tells the story of the late Selena Quintanilla, from her childhood in Texas to her rise to global fame.

Christian Serratos (as Selena Quintanilla): “Are you guys ready to stop?”

Concertgoers: “Nooooo!”

Christian Serratos plays the Latin superstar. The actress tells Deco she grew up listening to — and singing — Selena’s music.

Christian Serratos: “I remember being like a young kid and, you know, Selena was always a go-to karaoke song for me. Any Selena song.”

It’s a role that has special meaning.

Christian Serratos: “I said, ‘If I want this done right, I wanna do it. I wanna be the one to do it. I wanna put everything I can into it.’ I wanted to be close to her and to thank her for what she’s done for me and my culture.”

Selena got her start singing in a band with her siblings.

Noemi Gonzalez plays her sister, Suzette, and she actually learned how to play the drums for the role.

Noemi Gonzalez: “Now I have the opportunity of not just what do I like to listen to, but what do I like to drum to.”

Her go-to jam?

Noemi Gonzalez: “Drumming-wise, ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.'”

Everyone in the cast has a favorite Selena song — including Ricardo Chavira and Gabriel Chavarria, who star as Selena’s dad and big brother.

Ricardo Chavira: “My song is ‘Como La Flor,’ because I’m just an old-school romantic.”

Gabriel Chavarria: “‘Techno Cumbia’ is by far, for me, the best song that, you know, that you get the party started with.”

Seidy Lopez, who plays Selena’s mom, can’t narrow it down to just one fave.

Seidy Lopez: “‘Baila Esta Cumbia’ is a good one, ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ and ‘Carcacha.’ Those three. I mean, you hear them, and you’re just like, ‘Yeeeaahhhhh.'”

“Selena: The Series” is now streaming on Netflix.

