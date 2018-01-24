New rape allegation leveled against Russell Simmons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles woman is suing music mogul Russell Simmons, alleging he raped her at his home in 2016.

An attorney for 37-year-old Jennifer Jarosik filed the lawsuit Wednesday. She is one of six women who have publicly leveled allegations against Simmons saying he raped them. Simmons has denied all of them.

The lawsuit said the two had been friends for several years when Simmons agreed to help Jarosik produce a documentary.

The suit says Jarosik went to Simmons’ Los Angeles home in August 2016 for a project meeting and he tried to have sex with her, then raped her when she refused.

Jarosik is seeking at least $5 million in damages.

Simmons said in a statement that the allegations in the suit are “absolutely untrue.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.