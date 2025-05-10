(WSVN) - Forget everything you know about Pop-Tarts. They’re cold now.

It’s as if Pop-Tarts and ice cream had a baby, and it’s here to ruin your diet.

Specifically, Kellanova released three ice cream flavors squished between two pastry-style ends: frosted strawberry, brown sugar cinnamon, and frosted chocolate fudge.

Shoppers may find the cool sandwiches at Walmart. The pints hit shelves later this summer, just in time to melt in your car.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.