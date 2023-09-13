Pickleball in the summer? Sounds like a hot sweaty experience.

But thanks to a new SoFlo facility, you can whack balls all day in air conditioned comfort.

Jean: “It’s if tennis and ping pong had a baby.”

Alex Miranda: “Is it hype? Is the hype real?”

Jean: “The hype is real, Alex. Pickelball, A, is addicting, B, its fun, C it’s social.”

And at the Diadem Pickleball Complex in Coconut Creek, its bigger…

Jean: “The acoustics and the ceiling height, there’s no place like this anywhere. Even these players traveling the world, they walk in here, they have the same reaction.”

Brighter.

Jean: “We have fantastic lighting because this was a college basketball gymnasium for college volleyball.”

And cooler then ever.

Alex Miranda: “The main selling point?”

Jean: “Man. I’d say the ridiculous good looking guy on the wall over there.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, aside from him.”

Beat the heat and hopefully that other team, loser.

On my team today, Christian Alshon, a top 10 player in the world.

Alex Miranda: “Number one bit of advise for people who are starting to play?”

Christian Alshon: “Try and find a good paddle and just get a groove that you like to play with.”

Jean and Hannah are going down.

With nine indoor courts..

Jean: “I’ve seen courts with grandma, grandpa and two grand-kids actually playing and competing well.”

There is no place like this in South Florida.

Jean: “You can pick it up in a matter of minutes. It helps bring people together, you can see they’re 14-feet apart, so they can have a conversation.”

And if this happens to look familiar, we’re inside the old Broward College Omni-Amphitheater. But no more.

Jean: “We do monthly socials where we really deck out the bar. We have a 70s theme night and social coming up.”

Play, laugh, lounge or crack open a cold one.

Jean: “We want people to not only compete and have fun out there, but sit here, have a drink, have a pizza and enjoy the lounge afterwards.”

Alex Miranda: “You can’t drink on the courts, right?”

Jean: “You can, you can.”

Courts start at $40 an hour for non-members and $30 for members. Split the cost with friends and learn how to play for 90 minutes at $30.

The 70s disco dance party is set for Sept.30 starting at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

MORE INFO:
Diadem Pickleball Complex
1000 Coconut Creek Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33066
diadempickleballcomplex

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox