New Hampshire police department wants people to stop bringing their horse down Old Town Road

(WSVN) - Rapper Lil Nas X’s hit song “Old Town Road” is bringing an influx of people to the real Old Town Road in New Hampshire.

The popularity of the song has aspiring rappers searching out for the road near Manchester to shoot their music videos.

The Marlborough Police Department sent out a message on Facebook, Sunday:

“Please stop taking your horses down to our Old Town Road. This quiet neighborhood off Troy Road is not a suitable filming location for your amateur rap videos. For our older followers, please disregard this pop culture reference and continue your equestrian activities as usual.”

The department ended the post with a joke, posting a photo of Dean from “Supernatural” as a cowboy with the caption: “You’ve yee’d your last haw.”

