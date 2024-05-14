Fans of the beloved musical “Wicked” are in for a treat this Thanksgiving as the first two-film series hits theaters, featuring stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as the iconic witches of Oz.

New footage released offers a glimpse behind the scenes and showcases the excitement surrounding the big-screen adaptation.

Both Grande and Erivo have expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for being part of the project.

“On my 25th birthday I took myself to see the show. I’d never heard anything or seen anything like it. I remember that it was like a rainy night and I felt really alive,” shared Erivo.

The film is set to release in two parts, with the theatrical debut of Part One scheduled for November 27.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.