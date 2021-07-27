Some of our favorite Fox shows are about to return, and new ones are set to debut!

But I’m personally most excited for the show about the serial killer who kills other serial killers.

Here’s the latest news from the TV and streaming world.

Showtime announced “Dexter: New Blood” will premiere Nov. 7 and shared a sneak peek trailer at Comic-Con at Home. Michael C. Hall’s serial killer character is shown embracing a new small town life until unexpected events bring back his dark past.

“The Exorcist” is being resurrected for Peacock, with Leslie Odom, Jr. starring and Ellen Burstyn reprising her role from the original film. Universal Pictures and Peacock are rebooting the franchise for a trilogy starting Oct. 20.

Mark the calendar for new and returning Fox TV shows.

Premiere dates announced include the fifth season of “9-1-1” on Sept. 20.

We’ll also see the premiere of the new drama, “The Big Leap.”

Get ready for the first-ever avatar singing competition, “Alter Ego,” kicking off after “The Masked Singer” on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.