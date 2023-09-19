A bunch of explosions and fight scenes are what made “The Expendable” franchise blow up. Part four is dropping Friday and we got the low down from new and not so new faces.

Feast your eyes on flying missiles, fist fights, and hot romance in the new “Expendables 4.”

And again, it follows a group of tough mercenaries who take on missions for the good of mankind. This time, it all starts with a new comer, Andy Garcia, who plays “Marsh.”

Andy Garcia: “He’s a CIA operative who’s in charge of gathering The Expendables. There’s some new characters introduced, like Megan’s character, my character. You have some returning characters, but the real thrust of it is Sly and Jason and their brotherhood.”

Sylvester Stallone plays the top dog of this elite team, and second in command is Jason Statham.

Together they start recruiting new “expendables” willing to risk their lives to save the world.

Part of the tough gang is 50 Cent. He plays “Easy Day” and he’s claiming this flick.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson: “It’s clear it’s my movie. See, to my fan base, this is my movie. To them, they’re going to be like, ‘I’m going to see 50 in that action film, and it got Rambo and it got Jason Statham, and it got Megan Fox from ‘Transformers.’ All that, but they gonna be like, ‘I’m gonna see 50.'”

OG member and one mug that you’ll see in all four “Expendables” is Dolph Lundgren’s, and he knows the secret sauce of the films’ success.

Dolph Lundgren: “There’s something unique about this franchise, you know, that I think is continuing with this picture, and it has to do with kind of love of good old fashion action movies.”

