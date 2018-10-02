New exhibition combines fashion, art at the Jewish Museum of Florida – FIU

Clothing is just as beautiful as art hanging in a museum, and it turns out Shireen isn’t the only one who thinks this. There is an artist in town who has created some cool and wearable canvases.

Art and fashion are colliding at the Jewish Museum of Florida – FIU on South Beach.

That’s thanks to a new exhibit by Daniel Chimowitz

Daniel Chimowitz, artist: “Basically an artist that does many different things, but fashion is my focus and textiles is my communication through the masses.”

Daniel’s exhibit, called Walking Canvases, opens this week.

Daniel Chimowitz: “It’s believing that your clothes can be canvases and you can become the artwork.”

Susan Gladstone, director of development: “We put our exhibitions up for — we like to keep them up for four months, and so we wanted to get a head start on the Art Basel season.”

Even the accessories are unique.

From a silk-screened kimono with a hood, to the hand-painted dresses, to studded jackets — it’s all one of a kind.

Daniel Chimowitz: “We call it ‘couture squared’ because there is more detail in a 2-inch square on any part of the fabric than there is on most people’s clothes.”

There are even items that look different in a flash.

They’re made from reflective material and are inspired by emergency first responders.

Plus celebrities may like the added benefit.

Daniel Chimowitz: “The other nickname is ‘anti-paparazzi.’ You put this dress on and they will not get a good picture of you because it’ll send so much light shooting back at them that you could actually get away with not getting a picture.”

Everything from the backdrops to the clothing are Chimowitz originals.

And where he’s showing his work is as unique as the work itself.

Daniel Chimowitz: “We’re really trying to make awareness of this beautiful space. What an honor to work in this space.”

Susan Gladstone: “This is the first time we’ve ever actually allowed an artist to come in and turn the entire room into a living piece of art.”

Run — don’t walk — to Walking Canvases.

The show runs from Oct. 3rd through Feb. 3rd.

There will be an exhibition opening reception Wednesday night at the Jewish Museum of Florida – FIU.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jewish Museum of Florida – FIU

301 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 672-5044

https://jmof.fiu.edu/

