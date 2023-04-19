“The Masked Singer” is gonna be a little different this week. But different doesn’t mean bad because it’s all about looking back at some fan-favorite moments. And Jenny McCarthy is coming along for the ride.

What do the UFO, the Macaw and the California Roll all have in common?

They’re all finalists on Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.”

And judge Jenny McCarthy is impressed!

Jenny McCarthy: “I always say before each season, can the producers actually make this show even better each year? And they do. I am in love with the themes. I love the people that they’re attracting.”

There’s no unmasking in this week’s episode. Instead, the show will highlight the remaining contestants and look back at some fan-favorites moments, like the one reveal Jenny will never forget.

Jenny McCarthy: “The fact that we had Dick Van Dike as the Garden Gnome. I mean, like, come on. Nicole cried her eyes out. We all did.”

She’s also loving the updated stage design, which has allowed the show to have its biggest audience in “masked singer” history.

Jenny McCarthy: “I think we have over 500 people in the audience, and it’s wild because they’re all, everybody in front of us is standing, so the energy is way more electric this season.”

The competition continues next week with the “Battle of the Saved” episode, which will feature Mantis, Gargoyle and Medusa battling it out for a spot in the finals.

Jenny McCarthy: “I’m really enjoying Medusa. Sometimes when she’s performing, I’m losing my mind because she’s got this, like, grit about her.”

Jenny says you can definitely expect some fierce performances from these three.

Jenny McCarthy: “No one in this group wants to go home and you can tell they fight so hard to be there.”

