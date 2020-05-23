New drive-in theater opens in North Miami amid pandemic

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Some families were able to leave their homes to see movies on the big screen for the first time in months, thanks to a new drive-in theater in North Miami.

The theater opened to the public at Dezerland Park in North Miami, Saturday night.

For $30, moviegoers can reserve a spot for one car and watch a classic or box office hit.

Food trucks are also on hand.

The drive-in will be running every weekend from now until July 3.

