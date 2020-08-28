New comedy ‘Get Duked’ follows 4 teens caught in cat-and-mouse game in Scotland

Four teens all by their lonesome on a camping trip in the middle of nowhere. What could go wrong?

Samuel Bottomley (as Ian): “Mr. Carlyle!”

Eddie Izzard (as The Duke): “Hahahaha.”

Samuel Bottomley (as Ian): “I’ve never seen a murder before. I’m home-schooled!”

The new comedy, “Get Duked,” follows four trouble-making teens in the Scottish Highlands.

What starts as a character-building camping contest becomes a game of cat-and-mouse.

Angry boomers start hunting the kids for sport!

Set aside the hunting part, the cast told Deco how they’d fare just trying to camp.

Lewis Gribben: “I’d very much get lost and never come back. I’d just be living in a cave somewhere in the Highlands.”

Viraj Juneja: “You’d become like a sheep, wouldn’t you?”

Lewis Gribben: “I would be a sheep, or an owl hunting a sheep.”

Viraj Juneja: “‘Oh, Lewis, how ya doing?’ ‘Baaaaaaah.'”

Samuel Bottomley: “To be fair, when we were filming, we had pretty much no signal, like most of the time I don’t think, and we were there for like six weeks.”

“Get Duked” is getting great reviews from critics. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

