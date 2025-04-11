SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — The New College of Florida announced they would postpone comedian Russell Brand’s appearance as a guest speaker on Saturday.

The liberal arts school in Sarasota originally booked Brand as a guest speaker for the gig before he was accused of sexually assaulting four women in the United Kingdom.

After the accusations came out, New College of Florida initially stood by its decision to allow Brand to speak at the sold-out event, which is centered around free speech, censorship and cultural power. The college said Brand had a right to free speech in defense of their decision.

The school faced backlash for that decision to allow Brand to speak at the event and backtracked, postponing the event to a later date.

Brand has denied the allegations.

