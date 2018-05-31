New app allows fans to get personalized shoutouts from celebs

Never before has getting recognition from a celebrity been so personal, or electronic. A website is giving fans a chance to pay for personalized video shoutouts from stars.

That’s an opportunity you just know we here at Deco couldn’t pass up.

Tori Spelling (as Donna Martin): “I didn’t know what to believe…”

Remember Tori Spelling from Beverly Hills “90210?”

Tori Spelling (on Cameo): “Your friend told me, and wanted me to send a shoutout to you… Happy birthday, my friend!”

Or Dennis Rodman from the Chicago Bulls and all that North Korea business?

Dennis Rodman (on Cameo): “I’m pretty sure I can do something that’s pretty positive.”

Or how about NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens?

Terrel Owens (on Cameo): “Hey Jake, what’s up man? Hey, I’m just wishing you a happy Mazel Tov, man.”

They’re just a few of the many celebrities available on Cameo.

Dennis Rodman (on Cameo): “Heard you guys are getting married. Where’s my invite? Where’s my invite?!”

Steven Galanis, CEO of Cameo: “Cameo is a platform where people can book personalized video shoutouts from their favorite people.”

He says getting a celeb’s autograph is so pre-social media.

Steven Galanis: “We’re grabbing the phone, taking a selfie with them, and if it’s not on Instagram, it didn’t happen.”

Brandi Glanville (on Cameo): “Hey, Jeremy.”

Hey look, it’s Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville.

And hubba hubba …The Chippendales.

Steven Galanis: “We’ve got over 1,800 talent.”

From actors and reality stars, to musicians and internet stars.

Steven Galanis: “They’re saying your name, they’re having that crazy detail that nobody else could know, and it just takes that fan experience to a whole other level.”

The celebs set their own prices.

So, while rocker Tommy Lee is charging $500 and Rodman going for a cool grand, you’ve got comedian/actress Heather McDonald asking for $50, and blogger Perez Hilton at $25.

Perez Hilton (on Cameo): ” Perez Hilton here! Happy birthday!”

Speaking of birthdays…

Lance Bass (on Cameo): “Hey, Chris. It’s Lance Bass. On behalf of Lynn, I’d like to wish you a very happy birthday. Yes, Lynn definitely did not forget your birthday. And I hear your sock game is on point. I need to see these. Tag me. Alright, till next time. Bye, bye, bye.”

The average price point for a Cameo shoutout is about $40.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Cameo

https://www.bookcameo.com/c/featured

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.