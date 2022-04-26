Divorce, it can bring out the worst in people. Wedding vows can go from to have and to hold, to I can’t stand your face.

In the new Amazon Prime time series, we get a front row seat at one of great Britain’s most famous splits, and guess what? It has nothing to do with Charles and Diana.

Things are scandalous on Amazon Prime’s “A Very British Scandal.” Claire Foy and Paul Bettany star as the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. It’s an inside look at their notorious divorce in the ’60s. These two make the Pitt-Jolie divorce seem like a cake-walk.

Claire Foy: “She kind of believes that she can get everything that she wants whenever she wants it, and that’s also weirdly one of the best things about her as well.”

For Claire, playing someone so self-involved was a thrill.

Claire Foy: “There’s a complete lack of limits with her. She doesn’t really have any limits. She doesn’t really know when to stop. Which I really loved, because I have lots, and so it was really nice to play someone who didn’t understand the concept of when enough is enough.”

Look up selfish in the dictionary, and you’re going to find these two.

Paul Bettany: “I think his worst quality is a total inability to imagine somebody else’s perspective, and that he can only feel sympathy toward himself.”

Add infidelity, cruelty and sexism, and you have the makings for a very ugly public divorce.

Claire Foy: “Basically, people will go for the jugular and do whatever, and unfortunately with women, the easiest way to do that is their behavior and how unwomanly and unmotherly, and you know, their sexuality is the quickest way basically to get them as being sort of unsavory characters.”

