MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school dancing team from South Florida has taken social media by storm, and now they’re dancing their way into their own reality show.

You may have seen Miami Northwestern Senior High School’s G-Girls go viral on social media or big-name celebrities copying their every move, but you have never seen them like this.

“Every single girl who’s trying out for the team is brand-new,” said Traci Young Byron, the team’s leader. “I don’t think they really realize how much hard work it takes to become a G-Girl.”

The dance team spilled the tea on what it’s like being a G-Girl in their new show AMC Networks show “Supa Girlz.”

“‘Supa Girlz’ is a show about a day in the life of a G-Girl,” said Young Byron. “It goes into their personal lives, it goes into their academic lives. It’s not just about what they do on the dance floor or at football games.”

But before the docuseries drops Thursday, the G-Girls showed off their best moves on Wednesday at their school.

“I’m super excited. I’m ready for the world to see Miami Northwestern G-Girls and our lives on and off the field,” said G-Girl Destiny Goodman.

There’s a method to Young’s way of teaching.

“My goals for the G-Girls is to become professional dancers,” she said. “For those who don’t want to become professional dancers, it’s to be successful at whatever career they decide.”

But structure is not all you are going to get from this new show.

“In ‘Supa Girlz’ you can expect high energy, you can expect a little bit of drama, you can expect to see beautiful, young, talented ladies,” Young Byron said.

The girls also have advice for any young ladies who want to join the team.

“I would definitely say you need to work out, you have to be open-minded, you have to be persistent, you can’t give up,” said Goodman.

“Supa Girlz” premieres Thursday on the AMC Networks channel ALLBLK.

