Netflix’s version of ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ features star-studded cast

Dr. Seuss’ books are beloved by people of all ages, but now, one of his classic stories is getting a new makeover. Deco hit the red carpet to chat with the stars of Netflix’s “Green Eggs and Ham.”

Adam Devine (as Sam-I-Am): “Drop the flavor hammer.”

Michael Douglas (as Guy-Am-I): “Ugh.”

A whimsical world is growing in size.

It’s a story you know, but it has a surprise.

Diane Keaton (as Michellee) “I’m vegan.”

Adam Devine (as Sam I Am): “I’m so sorry. How long have you known?”

It’s “Green Eggs and Ham” like you’ve never seen them before.

Netflix’s new animated series is based on the classic Dr. Seuss children’s book, but it features a brand new adventure brought to life by an all-star cast.

Adam Devine: “When I got asked to do it, I was like, ‘Ye-ye-yes please!'”

Adam Devine voices Sam-I-Am, and just like in the original story, this little guy loves his green eggs and ham, but this time, he’s also on a mission to protect an exotic animal.

Adam’s done animation before, but he tells us this one really feels like a part of him.

Adam Devine: “They filmed me and used some of my facial expressions and infused that into the character of Sam, so when I saw some of the episodes, I would see how he would raise an eyebrow, and I’m like, ‘I do that weird thing.'”

Sam’s unwilling partner in crime is Guy-Am-I — a down-on-his-luck inventor voiced by Michael Douglas, and along the way, the two join forces with a young girl named EB.

Ilana Glazer: “I think EB is more adventurous than I am, so I kinda wanna be more like her in that way.”

Ellen DeGeneres isn’t in the show, but she’s one of the executive producers.

Ellen DeGeneres: “What’s great about it is that kids have a tendency to watch things over and over and over again, and at no point, does anyone sing ‘Baby shark do do do do do do do,’ so parents are gonna love this.”

Most of the cast say they grew up on Dr. Seuss, so they’re excited to bring this version of the story to a new generation.

Adam Devine: “I just thought like his whole world was so real, and so cool.”

Green eggs and ham is the name of the game, but are eggs — green or otherwise — really the ultimate comfort food?

Ilana says duhhhh!

Ilana Glazer: “Egg and cheese, hot sandwich with — God, don’t even tell, but not only ketchup but mustard, too. Yum.”

Breakfast, lunch and dinner is almost served.

“Green Eggs and Ham” drops Friday on Netflix.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.