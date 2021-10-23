(WSVN) - The popularity of Netflix’s “Squid Game” has brought business back for a struggling garment industry in South Korea.

A factory owner said they are busy with “Squid Game” themed orders during a typically slow month.

Characters on the show wore green and white tracksuits as players in the games.

According to Reuters, the factory owner said her annual sales took a hit during the pandemic, but now she is hoping the influx of orders will help turn her business around as Halloween approaches.

